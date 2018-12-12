Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Logs limited practice

Sharpe (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Sharpe, who has been nursing an ankle issue of late, was restricted to 20 snaps in Week 14's win over the Jaguars, so it's not surprising that he didn't practice fully Wednesday. If Sharpe ends up limited at all this weekend against the Giants, added snaps behind Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor would be available for Darius Jennings.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    Week 15's Big Questions

    After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...

  • usatsi-11816619-lamar-jackson-ravens-pregame-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 15 streamers

    Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...

  • golden-tate-eagles.jpg

    Week 15 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...