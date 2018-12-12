Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Logs limited practice
Sharpe (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
Sharpe, who has been nursing an ankle issue of late, was restricted to 20 snaps in Week 14's win over the Jaguars, so it's not surprising that he didn't practice fully Wednesday. If Sharpe ends up limited at all this weekend against the Giants, added snaps behind Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor would be available for Darius Jennings.
