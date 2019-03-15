Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Losing slot work to Humphries
The Titans signed slot man Adam Humphries to a four-year, $36 million contract to join Sharpe (ankle), Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor in their receiving corps, Erik Bacharach of The Nashville Tennessean reports.
Given that he took most of his snaps from the slot in 2018 while producing just 6.7 yards per target, Sharpe may have a tough time getting on the field in 2019, potentially even landing in a battle for his roster spot this summer. Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, Sharpe at least figures to be back at full strength after he was limited by an ankle injury throughout much of last season. With Humphries locked in for slot work, Sharpe presumably hopes to push Taylor for outside snaps.
