Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Makes most of three targets
Sharpe hauled in two of his three targets for 27 yards and a touchdown Week 4 against the Eagles.
Sharpe wasn't targeted heavily -- Corey Davis, Dion Lewis and Taywan Taylor all received more -- but still managed to haul in a go-ahead touchdown for the Titans in the fourth quarter. He got a boost in role when Rishard Matthews and the team parted ways, leaving Sharpe as the third receiver on the team. However, the Titans have lacked passing volume through four weeks, meaning his performance will be volatile from week-to-week.
More News
-
Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Should benefit from Matthews release•
-
Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Targeted once•
-
Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Another one-catch performance•
-
Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Hauls in one catch•
-
Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Ready to contribute after lost season•
-
Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Getting first-team looks•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...