Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Makes most of three targets

Sharpe hauled in two of his three targets for 27 yards and a touchdown Week 4 against the Eagles.

Sharpe wasn't targeted heavily -- Corey Davis, Dion Lewis and Taywan Taylor all received more -- but still managed to haul in a go-ahead touchdown for the Titans in the fourth quarter. He got a boost in role when Rishard Matthews and the team parted ways, leaving Sharpe as the third receiver on the team. However, the Titans have lacked passing volume through four weeks, meaning his performance will be volatile from week-to-week.