Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Manages 12 yards
Sharpe hauled in his lone target for 12 yards in Week 5 against the Bills.
After seeing multiple targets in each of the Titans' first three contests, Sharpe now has just one target combined in the team's last two games. Perhaps more notable is Sharpe's steep decline in snap count, as he was on the field for just 32 percent of the team's offensive snaps -- his lowest mark of the season. With the team appearing to opt for Corey Davis, Adam Humphries and A.J. Brown in the majority of three-wide receiver sets, Sharpe's usage is likely to continue to decline.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Feeling Fuller
Are Will Fuller and D.J. Chark must-starts now? Heath Cummings takes a look at what you should,...
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...