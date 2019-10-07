Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Manages 12 yards

Sharpe hauled in his lone target for 12 yards in Week 5 against the Bills.

After seeing multiple targets in each of the Titans' first three contests, Sharpe now has just one target combined in the team's last two games. Perhaps more notable is Sharpe's steep decline in snap count, as he was on the field for just 32 percent of the team's offensive snaps -- his lowest mark of the season. With the team appearing to opt for Corey Davis, Adam Humphries and A.J. Brown in the majority of three-wide receiver sets, Sharpe's usage is likely to continue to decline.