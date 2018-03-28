Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Mentioned by GM
Titans general manager Jon Robinson mentioned Sharpe when discussing the team's options at wideout for the upcoming season, Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com reports.
Robinson also mentioned Rishard Matthews, Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor, noting that he doesn't feel the need to make any marquee additions at wide receiver. With Mathews and Davis seemingly locked in as starters, Sharpe likely is just hoping for a chance to push Taylor for the No. 3 role. The 2016 fifth-round pick earned a starting job entering Week 1 of his rookie campaign, but he finished the year with only 522 yards on 83 targets (6.3 YPT), and then missed all of 2017 after having foot surgery in June. Sharpe was cleared for workouts in February should enjoy a normal offseason program. The Titans probably won't prioritize wide receivers in the draft, but it won't come as any surprise if they use a middle-round pick on the position.
More News
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...