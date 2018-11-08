Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Misses practice Thursday
Sharpe (ankle) did not practice Thursday.
Though Sharpe logged 54 of a possible 70 snaps on offense in Monday's win over the Cowboys, he failed to haul in his only target in the game. That dud followed his seven-catch, 101-yard effort in Week 7, which now looks like more of an outlier than a breakout. That said, if Sharpe -- who was limited at practice Wednesday -- rallies in time to play Sunday against the Patriots, he could pick up some extra targets in Week 10 if Taywan Taylor (foot) is sidelined this weekend.
