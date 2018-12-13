Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Misses Thursday's practice

Sharpe (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Sharpe was limited in the Titans' first practice of the week Wednesday, so it's unclear if his lack of participation Thursday is the result of a setback or merely pre-planned maintenance. Either way, the Titans will offer clarity on Sharpe's outlook for the Week 15 matchup with the Giants at the conclusion of Friday's practice. Since his breakout seven-catch, 101-yard performance against the Chargers in Week 7, Sharpe has struggled to match that output in the Titans' last six games combined (nine receptions for 88 yards and a score on 21 targets).

