Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Misses Thursday's practice
Sharpe (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Sharpe was limited in the Titans' first practice of the week Wednesday, so it's unclear if his lack of participation Thursday is the result of a setback or merely pre-planned maintenance. Either way, the Titans will offer clarity on Sharpe's outlook for the Week 15 matchup with the Giants at the conclusion of Friday's practice. Since his breakout seven-catch, 101-yard performance against the Chargers in Week 7, Sharpe has struggled to match that output in the Titans' last six games combined (nine receptions for 88 yards and a score on 21 targets).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...