Titans' Tajae Sharpe: No practice Wednesday
Sharpe (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Sharpe has yet to practice this week due to an ankle injury that has been documented since Week 10. While he's been able to play through it in the past, his participation -- or lack thereof -- at Thursday's practice will likely be enlightening regarding his status Saturday. Even if he does take the field, Sharpe has failed to make an impact, recording only 94 yards across seven games since the team's bye week.
