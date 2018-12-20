Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Not practicing again
Sharpe (ankle) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
A non-participant in practice for the second straight day, Sharpe is looking uncertain to be available for Saturday's tilt with the Redskins. The Titans will reveal after Friday's practice whether Sharpe will carry a designation into the Week 16 contest, which will hinge on what he's able to do in that same session. In a weak Tennessee passing attack, Sharpe looks like the clear No. 3 receiver these days with Corey Davis still locked in atop the depth chart and Taywan Taylor (11 receptions for 180 yards on 17 targets over the past three games) taking on increased prominence of late.
