Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Not targeted

Sharpe was not targeted in Monday's 34-17 loss to the Texans.

It appeared that Sharpe would be involved in the offense due to the absence of Taywan Taylor (foot), however he suffered an apparent leg injury on the team's third offensive possession. While Sharpe did reenter the game, it is unclear how hobbled he was for the remainder of the game or what his status will be moving forward. While it's unfair to judge this performance due to the potential injury, Sharpe has rarely been fantasy viable this season and can be ignored in most standard formats.

