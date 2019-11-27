Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Nursing hamstring injury

Sharpe was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Sharpe appears to have picked up a hamstring issue in Week 12's win over the Jaguars, during which he wasn't targeted. If the depth wideout were forced to miss any time, Kalif Raymond and Cody Hollister would stand to play increased snaps behind Corey Davis, A.J. Brown and Adam Humphries.