Titans' Tajae Sharpe: One reception in Week 10
Sharpe hauled in his only target yards in the team's Week 10 win over the Chiefs.
Sharpe seemingly had a chance to emerge as the Titans' second outside receiver in the absence of Corey Davis (hip). However, that didn't come to fruition as he had only one target. Titans' wideouts combined to see seven targets -- their tight ends and backs combined for 12 -- greatly limiting Sharpe's ability to produce.
