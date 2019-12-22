Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Pair of touchdowns
Sharpe hauled in five of six targets for 69 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the team's Week 16 loss to the Saints.
Sharpe turned in his best game of the season, doubling his touchdown total in the process. Both of his trips to the end zone came in the second half, the first on a 36-yard play during which Sharpe caught a short pass over the middle of the field before outracing defenders to find the end zone. He followed that up with a spectacular 7-yard catch over Janoris Jenkins in the back of the end zone halfway through the fourth quarter. Though he did the majority of his damage prior to Corey Davis (concussion) exiting the game, Sharpe could be in a strong position to produce once again if Davis is forced to miss the team's Week 17 matchup against the Texans.
