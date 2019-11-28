Play

Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Practices at full speed

Sharpe (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Sharp was limited in practice due to a hamstring issue Wednesday, but he now appears back to full health. Barring any setbacks, expect the 24-year-old to play his usual depth role in Tennessee's receiver corps in Indianapolis on Sunday.

