Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Practices without limitations

Sharpe (hamstring) was a full participant in Monday's practice.

Sharpe's hamstring injury prevented him from suiting up against Indianapolis in Week 13, but he now looks back to full health. Expect the 24-year old to play his usual role as a depth wideout in Oakland on Sunday.

