Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Questionable for Sunday

Sharpe (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Patriots, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Sharpe sandwiched limited sessions around an absence from Thursday's practice, likely in an effort to reduce stress on his right ankle. He intimated as much Friday, saying he intends to suit up Sunday but would like some of the swelling around his ankle to subside, per Davenport. The final call on Sharpe's availability for Week 10 may not emerge until the Titans release their inactive list about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff.

