Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Questionable for Week 16

Sharpe (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Redskins, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Sharpe didn't practice in any fashion Tuesday through Thursday, casting doubt in his ability to gain clearance for Week 16. Even if he plays this weekend, Sharpe can't be deployed in lineups with much confidence after nabbing only 10 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown over the last seven games combined.