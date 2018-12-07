Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Questionable to return Thursday

Sharpe is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Jaguars with an ankle injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Sharpe had been dealing with an ankle injury leading into Thursday, so there is a good chance this issue is related. As long as Sharpe is out, expect Taywan Taylor and Darius Jennings to see increased roles in Tennessee's passing game.

