Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Racks up 33 yards
Sharpe caught both of his targets for a total of 33 yards in Sunday's 21-0 loss to the Ravens.
Sharpe led the Titans in receiving yards and also set a season-best with his 33 receiving yards. He continues to convert a high number of his targets into receptions -- across the last three games he has seven catches on nine targets -- but has showed no ability to work down the field as his longest reception of the season is 17 yards. Corey Davis remains the clear number one target in the Titans' offense, and with their low-volume passing attack, Sharpe won't get the volume necessary to be a factor in most formats.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...