Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Racks up 33 yards

Sharpe caught both of his targets for a total of 33 yards in Sunday's 21-0 loss to the Ravens.

Sharpe led the Titans in receiving yards and also set a season-best with his 33 receiving yards. He continues to convert a high number of his targets into receptions -- across the last three games he has seven catches on nine targets -- but has showed no ability to work down the field as his longest reception of the season is 17 yards. Corey Davis remains the clear number one target in the Titans' offense, and with their low-volume passing attack, Sharpe won't get the volume necessary to be a factor in most formats.