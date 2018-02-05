Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Ready for offseason workouts
Sharpe (foot) has recovered from surgery and "will be good to go" for offseason workouts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Sharpe spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve while recovering from June surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right foot. The 2016 fifth-rounder has tumbled down the depth chart ever since opening his rookie year in the starting lineup but -- with Eric Decker set to become an unrestricted free agent -- Sharpe could climb back up the totem pole and possibly compete with Taywan Taylor for the No. 3 role behind Rishard Matthews and Corey Davis with a strong showing in offseason workouts.
