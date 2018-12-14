Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Ready for Week 15

Sharpe (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's road game against the Giants, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Sharpe sandwiched limited showings around a DNP from Thursday's practice, but the cap in reps wasn't enough for the Titans to attach a designation to the third-year wideout. Thus, he's available to take on a Giants defense that has surrendered 8.5 YPT but just nine touchdowns to wide receivers in 13 games this season.

