Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Ready to contribute after lost season
Sharpe, who missed all of the 2017 season due to a stress fracture in his right foot, has recovered from the injury and is now up to the 200-pound range, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Per the report, that's at least a half-dozen pounds up from the wideout's rookie playing weight. The 2016 fifth-rounder is hoping that the added bulk on his 6-foot-2 frame will help him with both his route-running and releases off the line of scrimmage. Additionally, Titans receivers coach Rob Moore noted that the extra strength has made Sharpe a better blocker. Sharpe logged 41 catches (on 83 targets) for 522 yards and two touchdowns in 2016, but his immediate path to targets is impeded by the presence of fellow receivers Corey Davis, Rishard Matthews and Taywan Taylor. On the plus side, Sharpe's ability to play either on the outside or slot gives him the versatility to replace any of the pass-catchers above him on the depth chart in the event that they miss time.
