Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Ready to go Sunday

Sharpe (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Colts.

Sharpe has been plagued by an ankle injury for the better part of the past two months, and his contributions to the box score have suffered as a result. As evidence, he has just 10 catches (on 22 targets) for 94 yards and one touchdown over the last eight games. On a positive note, the visit to the end zone occurred during the Titans' first matchup of the campaign with the Colts in Week 11

