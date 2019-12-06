Play

Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Receives questionable tag

Sharpe (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game at Oakland, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Sharpe appeared to be past the hamstring injury after practicing fully early in the week, but he was downgraded to limited participation at Friday's practice. The 24-year-old is now in danger of missing his second consecutive game with his availability up in the air.

