Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Records four receptions

Sharpe hauled in all four of his targets for 25 yards in the team's Week 14 win over the Raiders.

Sharpe got off to a fast start, recording three of his receptions on the team's first drive. While he managed to turn in a perfect catch rate, he failed to work down the field in any meaningful way, notching catches of seven, nine, one and eight yards. Though he finished second on the team in receptions, Sharpe has produced only sporadically this season and has slipped behind rookie wideout A.J. Brown on the depth chart.