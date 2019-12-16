Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Records pair of catches

Sharpe hauled in both of his targets to record 28 yards in the team's Week 15 loss to the Texans.

Sharpe was projected to see an increased role in the absence of Adam Humphries (ankle), though Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith both outplayed him. More positively, he turned both of his targets into productive plays, recording receptions of 16 and 12 yards. Still, Sharpe has failed to surpass 35 yards in any game since his Week 3 outburst against the Jaguars, and his role isn't projected to get any larger before the close of the season.