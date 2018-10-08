Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Records three receptions
Sharpe hauled in three of his four targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 13-12 loss to Buffalo.
Sharpe has played efficiently in the absence of Rishard Matthews, turning five of his last seven targets into catches across his last two games. His effort Sunday was no different, though he did get a season-high four targets. That lack of volume limits his value, and until the Titans' offense is more aggressive, he is a marginal option at best.
More News
-
Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Makes most of three targets•
-
Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Should benefit from Matthews release•
-
Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Targeted once•
-
Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Another one-catch performance•
-
Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Hauls in one catch•
-
Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Ready to contribute after lost season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5