Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Records three receptions

Sharpe hauled in three of his four targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 13-12 loss to Buffalo.

Sharpe has played efficiently in the absence of Rishard Matthews, turning five of his last seven targets into catches across his last two games. His effort Sunday was no different, though he did get a season-high four targets. That lack of volume limits his value, and until the Titans' offense is more aggressive, he is a marginal option at best.