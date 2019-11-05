Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Records two receptions

Sharpe recorded two receptions on four targets for 31 yards in the team's Week 9 loss to the Panthers.

Sharpe failed to haul in a touchdown for a third consecutive game, though he did manage a season-best four targets. He was also on the field for 33 snaps -- his highest mark since Week 4. Problematically, however, he remains behind the likes of Corey Davis, A.J. Brown and Adam Humphries as a priority in the offensive gamplan, meaning he'll see volatile target volume at best going forward.