Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Remains limited

Sharpe (ankle) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Sharpe began the week listed a limited participant and remained that way on Tuesday. Even with a short week, it appears that he is trending towards playing Thursday against Jacksonville. Given the tough matchup, however, it's likely to best to avoid relying on Sharpe in lineups, regardless of whether he makes his way onto the field.

