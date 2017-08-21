Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Removed from PUP list
Sharpe (foot) was removed from the PUP list on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Sharpe had been sidelined to this point after undergoing surgery in June to repair a foot injury. In recent weeks, Sharpe increased his workload to include running, which he'll now aim to build on by joining Tennessee in practice. After finishing with 41 receptions for 522 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie, Sharpe's standing is less clear going into his second season, as the Titans have added Eric Decker and rookies Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor to their setup this term.
