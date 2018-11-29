Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Returns to full session

Sharpe (ankle) practice fully Thursday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Sharpe was on the field for 69 percent of the Titans' snaps on offense in Week 12, but didn't draw any targets in this past Monday's 34-17 loss to the Texans. He therefore remains a hit-or-miss fantasy option, more so heading into Week 13, with Taywan Taylor (foot) poised to play Sunday against the Jets.

