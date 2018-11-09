Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Returns to practice Friday

Sharpe (ankle) took part in practice Friday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Sharpe tweaked his right ankle before a Week 9 win at Dallas, and while he proceeded to play 54 of 70 offensive snaps, he hauled in his only target for no yards. After being listed as a non-participant both Wednesday and Thursday, he practiced Friday with a taped ankle, which was able to handle cutting and plating on a wet field, per Davenport. At the very least, it appears as if Sharpe will be given a "questionable" tag for Sunday's game against the Patriots. That said, his status won't be known until the release of Friday's injury report.

More News
Our Latest Stories