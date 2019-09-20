Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Season-high yardage tally in loss

Sharpe brought in two of three targets for 70 yards in the Titans' 20-7 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday.

Sharpe emerged from obscurity to put together a surprisingly elevated yardage total, one that counted as his best since Week 7 of last season. The 2016 fifth-round pick logged a game-long 47-yard grab for the bulk of his yardage, and he'll look to continue expanding his role in the offense during a Week 4 interconference matchup versus the Falcons.