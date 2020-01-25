Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Serves as depth receiver

Sharpe recorded 25 receptions for 329 yards and four touchdowns across 15 games with the Titans during the 2019 season.

Sharpe played a limited role for much of the season, but had productive spells as a depth option among the Titans' pass-catching corps. His peak performance of the campaign came in Week 16 against the Saints when he caught two touchdowns. Though he has never replicated the results of his rookie campaign -- he hauled in 41 passes for 522 yards -- Sharpe could find himself with an increased role as he is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career.