Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Serves as depth receiver
Sharpe recorded 25 receptions for 329 yards and four touchdowns across 15 games with the Titans during the 2019 season.
Sharpe played a limited role for much of the season, but had productive spells as a depth option among the Titans' pass-catching corps. His peak performance of the campaign came in Week 16 against the Saints when he caught two touchdowns. Though he has never replicated the results of his rookie campaign -- he hauled in 41 passes for 522 yards -- Sharpe could find himself with an increased role as he is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Preview
Dave Richard checks in from the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the low down on the top...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...