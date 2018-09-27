Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Should benefit from Matthews release

Sharpe is expected to see increased snaps in the Titans' three-receiver sets Week 4 against the Eagles following the release Thursday of wideout Rishard Matthews, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

After amassing 1,740 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns over his first two seasons, Matthews saw his role shrink under Tennessee's new coaching staff. Despite his past accomplishments, Matthews averaged just 31.6 snaps and saw only six targets through the Titans' first three games, prompting him to ask for a release to pursue a larger role elsewhere. With Matthews and another staple of the passing game in recent years (tight end Delanie Walker) now out of the mix, there's more volume to go around in Tennessee beyond No. 1 wideout Corey Davis, with Sharpe likely representing one of the top beneficiaries. Sharpe has managed only two receptions for 31 yards thus far, but the existing target void along with a modestly promising track record -- he caught 41 balls for 522 yards as a rookie -- should put the 23-year-old's stock on the rise. At least for the Titans' upcoming game, general manager Jon Robinson said the team has no immediate plans to add another wideout to the ranks that could theoretically challenge Sharpe and others for work, per Wyatt.