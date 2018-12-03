Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Starts week listed as limited

Sharpe (ankle) is listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Bothered by this ankle last week, Sharpe ultimately caught three of six targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 26-22 win over the Jets. There doesn't seem to be any concern about his availability for Thursday's game against Jacksonville, but there also isn't much reason to think he can overcome the difficult matchup. Sharpe finished with zero yards in three of his past five games, despite getting the start and playing at least 38 snaps in each contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories