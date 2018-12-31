Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Stymied by injury
Sharpe was not targeted before exiting Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Colts with an ankle injury.
Sharpe concluded his 2018 season in disappointing fashion as he continued to battle an ankle injury that has cost him productivity throughout much of the second half of the season. When healthy, he has shown the ability to command targets -- he had three games with six or more -- and work as an intermediate option in the Titans' passing attack. However, after missing all of 2017 due to a foot injury, his durability emerges as a concern. He'll get another chance to be a key to the Titans' passing attack in 2019, likely battling with Taywan Taylor for the secondary receiving role behind Corey Davis.
