Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Suiting up Sunday

Sharpe (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.

A late addition to the injury report after the ankle issue limited his participation in Friday's practice, Sharpe ultimately gained clearance to play after making it through his pregame workout no worse for the wear. According to Turron Davenport of ESPN.com, Sharpe was spotted running routes and planting his ankle prior to the game without visible discomfort, suggesting he'll face no restrictions Sunday. With Taywan Taylor (foot) sidelined for a second straight contest, Sharpe should be featured regularly in both two- and three-receiver sets, though that didn't pay dividends in the Titans' 34-10 triumph over the Patriots in Week 10. Despite playing 54 of the Titans' 65 offensive snaps (83 percent), Sharpe was targeted just three times and failed to reel in any of those passes.

