Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Surpasses 100 receiving yards
Sharpe hauled in seven of his nine targets for 101 yards in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Chargers.
Sharpe nearly doubled his season-long yardage output with Sunday's performance, highlighted by six receptions of 10 yards or more. That big play potential had been lacking from Sharpe's repertoire through six games this season, as his longest reception entering Sunday was 17 yards. While nine targets is likely an outlier for Sharpe -- he out-targeted Corey Davis for the first time this season -- he does appear to have moved ahead of Taywan Taylor for targets, meaning any increased volume in the Titans' passing attack moving forward should benefit him.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....