Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Surpasses 100 receiving yards

Sharpe hauled in seven of his nine targets for 101 yards in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Chargers.

Sharpe nearly doubled his season-long yardage output with Sunday's performance, highlighted by six receptions of 10 yards or more. That big play potential had been lacking from Sharpe's repertoire through six games this season, as his longest reception entering Sunday was 17 yards. While nine targets is likely an outlier for Sharpe -- he out-targeted Corey Davis for the first time this season -- he does appear to have moved ahead of Taywan Taylor for targets, meaning any increased volume in the Titans' passing attack moving forward should benefit him.