Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Targeted once in Monday's win
Sharpe caught his only target of the game for zero yards in Monday's 28-14 win over the Cowboys.
The last time Sharpe took the field, he recorded his first-career 100-yard game. However, he failed to follow that up in a meaningful way, turning in his second game this season with zero yards. Besides Corey Davis, no Titans' pass-catcher has been able to emerge on a consistent basis this season due to the team's lack of passing volume. However, Taywan Taylor suffered an apparent foot injury, which may give Sharpe another opportunity to regain targets in Week 10 against the Patriots.
