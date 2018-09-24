Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Targeted once
Sharpe wasn't able to haul in his lone target but did rush for 16 yards on one attempt Week 3 against Jacksonville.
Sharpe had a surprising role in Week 1, but has seen that diminish in the two games since. Taywan Taylor -- who led the Titans in targets against Jacksonville -- appears to have moved ahead of Sharpe, and there isn't enough volume in Tennessee's passing attack to sustain several receivers.
More News
-
Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Another one-catch performance•
-
Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Hauls in one catch•
-
Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Ready to contribute after lost season•
-
Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Getting first-team looks•
-
Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Draws positive remarks from GM•
-
Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Ready for offseason workouts•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3