Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Targeted once

Sharpe wasn't able to haul in his lone target but did rush for 16 yards on one attempt Week 3 against Jacksonville.

Sharpe had a surprising role in Week 1, but has seen that diminish in the two games since. Taywan Taylor -- who led the Titans in targets against Jacksonville -- appears to have moved ahead of Sharpe, and there isn't enough volume in Tennessee's passing attack to sustain several receivers.

