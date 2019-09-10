Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Targeted twice in win
Sharpe was unable to haul in either of his targets during Sunday's 43-13 win over Cleveland.
The scoreboard says that the Titans offense dominated Sunday, but the boxscore says otherwise, as much of Sunday's success was predicated by an unreal defensive effort and a handful of big plays by Derrick Henry and rookie A.J. Brown. Sharpe saw a pair of targets on the final drive of the first half -- a drive that ended in a three-and-out -- but was otherwise silent. Sharpe might be listed as WR3 on the depth chart, but in an offense that is likely to pound the ball, throw plenty to the tight ends, and rely on a strong defense -- Sharpe's value is probably not as high as a lot of other WR3s in the league.
