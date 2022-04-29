Treylon Burks was drafted by the Tennessee Titans with 18th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft following the trade of A.J. Brown to the Eagles. It's not fair to expect anyone to be Brown, but Burks does have the size and skillset that at least allows you to dream about it.

If you've watched any SEC game featuring the Arkansas Razorbacks over the past two seasons, you've definitely noticed wide receiver Treylon Burks. It was hard not to -- Burks accounted for 37.2% of all Razorbacks receiving yards over the last two seasons. They used him on quick-hitting screens, pitches out of the backfield as a running back, quick in-breaking routes from the slot and vertical shots. Basically, any way the Razorbacks could get the ball into Burks' hands, they would, and for the vast majority of the time the massive size/speed freak rewarded them.

Burks, a former four-star recruit (No. 16 overall WR in the country; No. 1 in the state of Arkansas) from the countryside (Warren, AR), is a mild-mannered and hard-working prospect from everything that's been said about him from his coaches and teammates despite being the focal point of the offense. His size/speed profile makes him one of the most intriguing prospects in the draft, and given the success rate of prospects with his size/athletic profile, it's fair to predict him as an immediate Fantasy Football success in his rookie season. While we don't quite expect defenders to bounce off of Burks and get bullied by him at the NFL level as they did at the collegiate level -- bullying SEC defenders says a lot. His ability to run past them in the open space says even more.

Age as of Week 1: 22 | Height: 6-2 | Weight: 225 | 40-time: 4.55

Comparable body-type to: Dez Bryant

We're breaking down everything you need to know about Burks from a Fantasy manager perspective, including best fits, Dynasty outlook, measurables, scouting report, key stats and an NFL comparison.

Best Fantasy fits

The Titans have a low volume pass offense, but the departure of Brown means that Brown should have as good a chance at 120 targets as any rookie receiver. Yes, Robert Woods is there, but Woods' age and recent injury leaves a lot of question marks. Burks projects as a borderline No. 3 receiver in redraft, and that's assuming Woods can still earn a 20% target share. If Burks hits his potential and Woods can't regain form, there's a chance Burks could be a top-20 receiver this year and be the No. 1 receiver in this class.

Dynasty outlook

Burks begins as a mid-range WR2 in Dynasty. He obviously has more appeal to a team that isn't prioritizing 2022, but that doesn't have to remain true all year. If he grabs the reins in the second half of the season he could burst into the top-12 Dynasty receivers by season's end. He's going to fall somewhere between pick five and pick eight in rookie drafts depending on the people who are making those picks.

Scouting report

Strengths

Size. Burks has it all -- length, strength, and physicality. He uses his size better than any receiver I've studied thus far in the class, specifically in his ability to initiate contact and make things difficult for smaller defensive backs.

Breakaway speed is an asset for Burks no matter what his 40-yard dash time says. If you want proof, all you need to do is watch him break away from two Alabama defenders -- the second-fastest defense in the SEC and possibly the country in 2021. Breakaway runs after the catch are consistent in Burks' film.

Burks brings versatility to the next level as he can line up in the slot, as the X or in the backfield as a playmaker -- in some ways making him a bigger version of Deebo Samuel if he matches with the right offensive coordinator.

For a player of his size, Burks does an incredible job of separating from defenders on in-breaking routes, specifically off the RPO (run pass option) game at Arkansas while working from the slot.

Surprisingly agile and effective on horizontal routes (again, trust the game film not the 3-cone testing) -- get him the ball on horizontals in space and he'll break away.

Burks is a broken tackle machine in the open field who does an excellent job using his entire body to shrug off defenders, and this includes a nasty stiff arm, but his core strength is in his lower half. One of the strongest receivers in this class.

One of the best yards-after-the-catch receivers in his class despite his lack of timed (40-yard dash speed), his game speed is evident in pads.

Excellent at high-pointing the football and making acrobatic catches.

Burks does an excellent job using his strong hands to secure catches.

Physical at the catch point -- does an excellent job making contested catches in traffic.

Displays plus body control in the air to adjust to 50/50 throws.

Despite not having top-end, straight-line speed, Burks shows off excellent burst and eats up ground fast on vertical routes.

Burks also does an excellent job tempoing his routes, using his feet deceptively to sell in-breaking routes before pressing vertically.

Not an advanced route tree -- same as we heard for DK Metcalf. It's a projection.

Good burst, eats up ground on vertical routes

Uses his body well to initiate contact and make things difficult for smaller defensive backs

Better running horizontal routes than vertical which is interesting .. breakaway speed evident

Very rarely tested against press coverage

Concerns

Played the slot almost exclusively at Arkansas and had some of his production schemed up within that Arkansas system. This doesn't mean he can't excel as a boundary receiver because his traits project to the next level at all three receiver positions.

Burks was rarely tested by press coverage (only 39 total snaps against press in 2021), however he does have examples of burning bump-and-run press coverage for long touchdowns (see: Texas A&M 2021).

Burks is definitely a bit tight in the hips and this could lead to concerns about his ability to throttle down and get into his breaks smoothly on intermediate and deep in-breaking routes like dig routes.

Burks did not run the "full route tree" at the collegiate level, but that doesn't mean he can't do it. I find this to be less of a concern as I project him to be able to learn how at the next level.

I expected more from Burks as a blocker given his size and where he aligned at times on offense -- there is room for growth and effort is not a concern, but it wasn't what you hoped for.

Poor testing (vertical jump, agility drills, explosive jumps and straight-line speed).

Stats breakdown



G Rec ReYds Avg TD 2021 12 66 1104 16.7 12 2020 9 51 820 16.1 7 Career 32 146 2399 16.4 19

Advanced stats to know

92.6 PFF grade against single coverage -- highest in the nation.

9.3 yards after the catch average -- fourth-highest in the nation

Big-play threat -- 16.4 career yards per catch average

NFL comparison

Burks measured in almost identical to former Cowboys star WR Dez Bryant at the Combine (Treylon Burks at combine: 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, 4.55 40 -- Dez Bryant at combine: 6-2, 225, 4.52 40) and there are similarities in their games too. Like Bryant, Burks does an excellent job going up to get passes and winning vertically without elite straight-line speed. He is also surprisingly effective on quick in-breaking routes. Burks may even have a slight edge on Dez when it comes to his tackle-breaking ability and breakaway speed.