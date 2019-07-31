Titans' Tanner McEvoy: Joins Titans
McEvoy signed a contract with the Titans on Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
McEvoy will provide the Titans with depth during training camp, but is a long shot to crack the 53-man roster. He'll work to compete for a role on special teams.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Hype Hooper
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Running back tells from PFF grades
Pro Football Focus has experts grading every play of every game, and the results from last...
-
Fantasy football: Impact of new coaches
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Dead Zone RB fades, 11 late targets
Ben Gretch applies his new metric TRAP and his look at the Running Back Dead Zone to identify...
-
Zero-RB is alive and well
Heath Cummings says you should have no fear starting your team with elite wide receivers and...
-
Running Back Dead Zone
Ben Gretch looks at the past 10 seasons of running back production to identify the best rounds...