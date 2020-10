Lewan (shoulder) is officially active for Tuesday's game against the Bills, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

It was reported earlier in the day that the 29-year-old would be good to go Tuesday, so it's hardly a surprise to see him suiting up versus Buffalo. Lewan was carted to the locker room Week 3 with the shoulder issue, but he won't end up missing game action with the Titans not playing last week due to the team's COVID-19 outbreak.