Lewan's appeal of his suspension for a violation of the NFL's PED policy is set to be heard Thursday morning, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Lewan was slapped with a four-game ban near the end of July, but he'll attempt to reduce the suspension by going through the appeal process. His availability for the opening month of the 2019 season will likely come into focus in a week.

