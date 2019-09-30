Titans' Taylor Lewan: Back from suspension
Lewan was reinstated from his four-game suspension Monday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
Lewan has been sidelined the first four games of the regular season after he was suspended for violating the league's PED policy. When his appeal fell short, the Titans were left with Dennis Kelly at left tackle and emerged with a modest 2-2 record. With Lewan back, he should retain his usual starting left tackle role.
