Titans' Taylor Lewan: Carted off Sunday
Lewan (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Lewan was blindsided by his own player on a run in the second quarter, and needed to be carted to the locker room. As long as Lewan is sidelined, look for Ty Sambrailo to take over at left tackle.
