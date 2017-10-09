Titans' Taylor Lewan: Day-to-day with knee injury
Lewin (knee) is currently considered day-to-day, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reprots.
Lewan left Sunday's loss to the Dolphins after reinjuring his knee. However, he was in an upbeat mood Monday, as his MRI came back relatively clean. It looks as though he avoided a serious injury, but his status for Week 6 remains up in the air. Dennis Kelly figures to fill in at left tackle should Lewan ultimately be ruled out.
