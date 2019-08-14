Lewan (suspension) left Wednesday's practice early, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

It remains to be seen whether Lewan's early exit was due to an injury. The star left tackle is facing a four-game suspension after failing a recent drug test, and his appeal process has yet to fully play out. It would be bad news for Tennessee's offense if Lewan misses any time, whether to injury or suspension.

